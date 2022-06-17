EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The pair is correcting after noticeable growth. It rests under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0513, followed by falling to 1.0545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0635, which will mean further growth to 1.0725. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0405.

AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.7005 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7115, which will indicate further growth to 0.7205. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6935.

NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZD/USD is pushing off the resistance level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6135. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6445, which will entail further growth to 0.6535. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6270.