EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
The pair is correcting after noticeable growth. It rests under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0513, followed by falling to 1.0545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0635, which will mean further growth to 1.0725. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.0405.
AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.7005 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7115, which will indicate further growth to 0.7205. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6935.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
NZD/USD is pushing off the resistance level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6135. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6445, which will entail further growth to 0.6535. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6270.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
