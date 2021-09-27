EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1718; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1730 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1595. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.1680.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7280; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7290 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7115. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7350. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7445.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7016; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7040 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6905. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7095. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7185.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.