CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
CADCHF is trading at 0.7416; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7415 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7495. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7355. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7265. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the neckline of the Head & Shoulders reversal pattern and fix above 0.7475.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3710; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3775 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3595. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3945.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2599; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2525 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2785. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2635. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2355.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.