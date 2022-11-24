AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is growing inside the bullish channel, moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6695, followed by growth to 0.6945. Growth will be additionally supporter by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud under 0.6535, which will entail further falling to 0.6445.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is moving inside the Cloud, which means a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1735, followed by growth ti 1845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1705, which will entail further falling to 1665. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1765.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair has secured above the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator is expected at 1.1945, followed by growth to 1.2475. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1585, which will entail further falling to 1.1595.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after German IFO data Premium
EUR/USD retreated modestly from the nine-day high it touched near 1.0450 but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0400. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 86.3 in November from 84.5 in October, helping the Euro hold its ground. US stock and bond markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is cheering broad US Dollar weakness to hold onto gains around 1.2100. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe the upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Dovish Fed minutes and downbeat US statistics weigh down on the dollar.
Gold advances toward $1,760 amid US Dollar weakness
Gold price is holding higher ground, heading toward $ 1,760 in the European session. Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes and more stimulus from China. Thin trading conditions to extend on Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
The bad news is good news trade
Market conditions will thin out dramatically from now through the end of the week on account of the US Thanksgiving holiday break. As things stand, it’s been a softer batch of US economic data and some dovish Fed speak that have driven a lot of the flow this week.