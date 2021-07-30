AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7378; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7215. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7535.
XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
XAGUSD is trading at 25.52; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 25.15 and then resume moving upwards to reach 26.80. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 24.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 23.65.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6993; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6965 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7120. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a breakout of the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6925. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6835.
