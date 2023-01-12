AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has pushed off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6850 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7105. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6755, which will mean further falling to 0.6645.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is correcting by a Flag pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2095 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2405. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish Flag pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1910, which will mean further falling to 1.1815. The growth, on the contrary, can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Flag and securing above 1.2195.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has pushed off the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1865 is expected, followed by growth to 1935. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1815, which will mean further falling to 1775.
