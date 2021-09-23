Daily trend: Down
Price fell for most of July as China cracked down on technology stocks such as Didi Global Inc. and Tencent Holdings. The focus of regulator concerns were over data collected by these firms and the security surrounding the collection and use of the data.
Upcoming high impact events
Mon 9 Aug China CPI (July) Thr 12 Aug Japan GDP Tue 31 Aug China Non-Manufacturing PMI
ICE Asia tech 30 index correlations
The charts identify price turning points between the ICE Asia Tech 30 Index, South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index (KOSPI) and Thailand’s SET Index (SET) which could be used to identify periods during which prices of each of the markets appear positively or negatively correlated.
EUR/USD higher in range as stocks run
EUR/USD recovers amid a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Relief news related to the Chinese giant Evergreen boosted sentiment despite tepid data in EU and the US.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price shows a healthy bounce off the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727, suggesting temporary relief. Ethereum price creeps back above the $3,000 psychological level as it follows in BTC’s footsteps.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.