Daily trend: Down

Source: ICE Connect

Price fell for most of July as China cracked down on technology stocks such as Didi Global Inc. and Tencent Holdings. The focus of regulator concerns were over data collected by these firms and the security surrounding the collection and use of the data.

Upcoming high impact events

Mon 9 Aug China CPI (July) Thr 12 Aug Japan GDP Tue 31 Aug China Non-Manufacturing PMI

ICE Asia tech 30 index correlations

The charts identify price turning points between the ICE Asia Tech 30 Index, South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index (KOSPI) and Thailand’s SET Index (SET) which could be used to identify periods during which prices of each of the markets appear positively or negatively correlated.