The single currency basket has highlighted a support level in the USD. Although the move higher is analyzed as being corrective, it could be sustained with a move in DXY towards 96.65.
I reflect this onto the FX majors. The favored pair to play the long USD bias is NZDUSD. I have bespoke resistance and a short BAT formation.
