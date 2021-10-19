Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at Brent Crude (UK Oil), Gold (XAUUSD), and AUDJPY.
Yesterday we looked at JPY pairs and the over-all weakness of the Yen on these Daily charts.
Price action is on a one-way street and most pairs have broken through key levels of resistance.
We are monitoring AUDJPY as price action has reached a previous level of resistance from March of this year and the neckline from this head-and-shoulders pattern from 4 years ago.
Gold seems to be struggling to find direction these days, but we see that price action has bounced off this lower trend line but we will keep an eye on our Stochastic Oscillator which is heading into Overbought territory.
The MACD indicator may be telling us to expect a Ranging Market as we mentioned in last week’s video.
Brent Crude fell yesterday to fill this weekend price gap and we hope you spotted this double top and took advantage when price action broke the neckline into this potential Cup-and-Saucer pattern.
Price action has just bounced off this lower trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator is moving from Oversold.
CFDs and FX are leveraged products and your capital may be at risk.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
