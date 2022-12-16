S&P 500 continued in the post-FOMC direction, and managed to keep above the 3,905-3,910 support. Arguably it could have done better as the bond market retreated from its meekly positive posture only before the closing bell. The buyers didn‘t stage even a dead cat bounce, and that means Friday‘s option expiry day is likely to bring donwside momentum continuation, with 3,880 coming into play should the above mentioned support be not reconquered right after the open.
While real assets held fine on Wednesday, both precious metals and commodities took a heavy daily hit – daily, it must be said. In spite of the rising volume, the dust is likely to settle before Christmas, and both gold and silver (together with copper) are finely positioned for 2023 – to be driven by rising volatility and sticky inflation. Oil is best held only as part of a portfolio with the above three, even if it can deliver a nice upside surprise, such catalyst isn‘t on the horizon, and first there would come the relief rally in USD, pressuring them all.
And this rally can happen even as long-dated Treasuries keep rising to reflect the worsening economic data from housing, manufacturing, or retail sales (the last two confirm the U.S. as firmly on the road towards recession, the subject of Monday‘s extensive article). Final point worth noting, is the continued steepening of yield curve, and worsening financial conditions. Whenever XLF and KRE don‘t do well, it‘s more than ample warning – and financials belonged to the drivers of this bear market rally, and have rolled over earlier than industrials or materials did. Not a good sight for bulls – as stated yesterday, stock market rips are to be sold.
The decreasing sensitivity to Fed rate hikes, balance sheet shrinking, and financial conditions in general, is self evident in the precious metals chart.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0600 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0600 on Friday after having recovered toward 1.0650 with the initial reaction to dismal US PMI data. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2200 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2150. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to gather strength as a safe haven against its major rivals and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.