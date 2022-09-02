In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by analyst and industry legend, Bill Holter, who predicts the eventual fall of the major economies’ financial markets.
As the West shrinks within a monumental credit bubble, the precious metals expert shines a light on the Russian Ruble’s newfound status as the strongest FX currency on the planet.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
