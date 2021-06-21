The markets are (possibly) set to be as choppy this week as much as they were last week. The choppiness could materialise in the Forex market as two major Central Banks of the world take the spotlight. On Tuesday, the US Central Bank will be evaluating their response to the pandemic before members of the Senate panel on Covid aid. On Wednesday, the BoE will update the market as to its evaluation of the British economy and its monetary policy.
Tuesday is when it all begins
In his first outing since lasts week’s FOMC, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will (virtually) head to Capitol Hill to address Washington politicians on Tuesday. The topic of discussion will centre on “lessons learned” regarding the Feds response to the global pandemic and its economic consequences.
Investors are currently trying to parse fact from fiction regarding what they hear from the Fed and what the market reports. Of particular concern are contradictions between the Fed’s outlook for inflation, the Fed’s massive money printing regime, and the rise and subsequent fall in commodity prices.
Last week’s FOMC only served to increase interest in Powell’s public appearances. Last week’s FOMC was notable for the Fed’s change in 2021 inflation projections, as well as expected long-term inflationary pressure. For example, the Fed’s 2021 inflation projections rose from 2.4% to 3.4%, while it now expects two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023.
A brief reprieve is granted the USD until Thursday when we can expect to see May Orders for Durable Goods, GDP annualised (Q1), as well as the Bank Stress Test report from the Federal Reserve System.
It will be interesting to see if the USD’s bullish turn last week will continue when the markets open this Monday. Further, I wonder if Powell will be drawn on any topic outside the stated reason for his Senate testimony. If he can be drawn to speak on topics outside the scope of the meeting, the USD bullishness could easily be boosted or damped by Powell’s next outing.
Clear your Wednesday schedule
Great Britain’s FOMC equivalent is due this Wednesday. We will learn about any impending changes to The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy and discover any change in its stance regarding the factors affecting the GB economy.
It is unlikely that significant changes will be announced to BoE monetary policy on Wednesday. Nor is it likely that the BoE will take a hard stance on the country’s economic outlook. The BoE could easily use the uncertainty created by the Government prolonging the country’s lockdown, as well as and the evolution of the Delta Covid variant in the country to avoid making any changes to its projections. But, anything that indicates that the BoE will deviate from its existing monetary policy, or outlook in any economic sector will be carefully watched by the market.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.1850 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
EUR/USD falls back towards 1.1850, failing to sustain the corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off downbeat Treasury yields as the Fed rate hike chatters stay firm. ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 as covid, Brexit woes battle pre-BOE caution
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following the heaviest weekly fall since September 2020, amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. Brexit drama continues, Delta variant weighs on UK’s economic optimism but Fitch revised up BOE outlook.
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.1850 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
EUR/USD falls back towards 1.1850, failing to sustain the corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off downbeat Treasury yields as the Fed rate hike chatters stay firm. ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086-$0.000005 range will determine where SHIB is heading next.
Did markets overreact to the Fed, and how to trade the BOE meeting
Financial markets had an abrupt re-set last week after the US Federal Reserve dramatically recalibrated their interest rate expectations and pushed up both growth and inflation expectations. The result was a selloff in global stock markets.