At the latest OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Energy Minister said OPEC+ will do “whatever is necessary” to support the oil market. Since the start of the year, many analysts were optimistic about oil prices. China’s post-Covid-19 recovery was expected to boost demand as was reduced supply from Russia as Western sanctions were meant to impact Russian oil levels getting to market. However, the first half of the year saw continually weaker prices for oil.
So, what does the rest of the year hold for oil? In many ways, it feels that much of the bad news has already been priced in. However, could there be further falls ahead on possibly even higher interest rates?
Looking at the seasonals is interesting. Over the last 15 years, between July 11 and Dec 18, oil prices have fallen over 50% of the time for an average fall of 14.66%. So, will oil bottom, or will weak seasonals give oil another shove lower this year?
Major trade risks: The main risk here would be that inventory levels fall and global demand picks up lifting oil prices bucking the seasonal trend.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1000 after mixed German ZEW survey
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US Dollar paused its decline. The focus shifts to Fedspeak.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 near 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold crosses immediate hurdle to $1,950
Gold Price renews intraday high as it keeps Friday’s run-up, despite a sluggish week-start. In doing so, the Gold Price benefits from the broad USD weakness, mainly due to the softer US inflation expectations and mixed China data.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.