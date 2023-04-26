Share:

According Bloomberg Intelligence, the worst of earning contraction could be in Q1 2023, which is the current earning seasons reporting. If the the stock market is usually 6–9 months ahead of the economic, this should suggest the worst could be over and the market has already priced in the earning contraction.

Watch the video below to find out how this macro view could be consistent with the current market structure of S&P 500 using the Wyckoff method to assess the long term view.

The bullish setup vs. the bearish setup is 412 to 198 from the screenshot of my stock screener below pointed still a positive market environment with no shortage of the trade entry setup.