Dave Seeds, The Fed has sewn the seed for a Global Bust in a year or so. Meltup first in SPX to 6-7K
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly after testing 1.0900
EUR/USD has resumed its slide in the American session and tested 1.0900 before staging a modest rebound. Risk aversion leads financial markets, with stocks in sell-off mode, hinting at further US Dollar gains. US PPI rose by less than anticipated in April, in line with an on-hold Fed.
GBP/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.2500
GBP/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in a week near 1.2500 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar strength and Bank of England Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook weigh heavily on the pair.
Gold hit by broad US Dollar demand, drops below $2,020
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $2,020 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment provides boost to US Dollar and weighs on XAU/USD while retreating US yields limits the pair's upside for now.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.