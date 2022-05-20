The dollar in the foreign exchange market is correcting some of the gains of the past three months. The dollar index has retreated below 103 after touching 105 a week ago. The retreat of the US currency goes against a wide range of peers and several asset classes. 10-year Treasury yields, which peaked near 3.2% last week, are still declining.
Such dynamics reflect investors’ hesitation regarding the prospects for the US economy, around which recession risks are mounting. The decline in long-term bond yields indicates investors’ doubts that the Fed will be able to raise and keep rates high for a long time, and it reduces the attractiveness of investing in the dollar.
But it is also worth noting the work of other central banks, which are closing the gap between their policy and Fed sentiment by tightening their rhetoric almost daily.
However, the dollar’s weakness is contained within the framework of a correction after a tumultuous rally. Talking about a break of the short-term uptrend is only appropriate if the Dollar Index falls below 102.30, where the lows of May and the 61.8% area of the last rising momentum from the start of April are concentrated.
A break of the latest uptrend is evidence that a false break-up of the long-term resistance at 103.0, earlier this month, was achieved.
However, it has to be noted that the observed weakening of the dollar might be no more than a temporary respite for several reasons.
The pullback in yields of the Treasuries could be a technical correction after a rally like we have seen many times since the middle of last year.
So far, US monetary tightening is moving and set to move to proceed at a higher pace than the major competitors. Other DM central banks are shy to make 50 points step up and are even further away from raising the key rate by 350 points in the year to March expected from the Fed.
Concerns about the economy may be exaggerated as demand remains pretty robust and the labour market is burning, promising growth in income (respectively) and household spending.
Suppose a new round of growth follows a temporary pullback in the US currency. As we previously expected, this momentum could remain in place until 120, returning the dollar’s strength to that of the start of the millennium.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0550 as dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction in the American session and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the dollar is staging a rebound with the US Dollar Index rising above 103.00 and forcing the pair to edge lower.
GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains below 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday with the dollar staying resilient against its rivals. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,840
Gold came under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Friday and dropped below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 2.8%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin price will bounce to $36,000, but what happens next will leave you shocked
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Does the possibility for a cat bounce make sense?
PANW shows bullish reversal chart pattern after earnings beat
PANW stock benefits from continued strong revenue growth. Palo Alto Networks now nearly services half of the Global 2000. PANW stock is showing a bullish reversal pattern on its daily chart.