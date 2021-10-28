In September, the US had steep plunge in exports but a rise in imports. The net result is a record deficit.
The Census Bureau's Advance Trade Indicator supports another record trade deficit in goods.
- Exports fell from 149,111 million to 142,152 million
- Imports rose 237,275 million to 238,403 million.
The net impact is an increase in the international trade deficit of 9.2% to a record 96,252 million.
Bond yields plunged on the news.
The BEA reports the advance estimate for third-quarter GDP tomorrow.
