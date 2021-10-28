In September, the US had steep plunge in exports but a rise in imports. The net result is a record deficit.

The Census Bureau's Advance Trade Indicator supports another record trade deficit in goods.

Exports fell from 149,111 million to 142,152 million

Imports rose 237,275 million to 238,403 million.

The net impact is an increase in the international trade deficit of 9.2% to a record 96,252 million.

Bond yields plunged on the news.

The BEA reports the advance estimate for third-quarter GDP tomorrow.