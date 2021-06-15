Yesterday Gold saw a surge in buyers at the NY open around the 1846 level confirming that a possible bull continuation might be in pay.
On the short term, this possible upside is being capped by last week's lows and the weekly pivot which is also a big volume zone.
This level, if broken with, will bring in more bullish momentum that can in fact ignite the next rally in this metal.
