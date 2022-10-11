Gold experienced some notable gains in the 2 weeks leading up to the release of the Non Farm Payrolls (NFP) data. However, this trend appears to have been spoiled with a sharp decline in gold at the end of last week and continuing at the start of this week.
The solid NFP report, which registered 263K jobs added to the US economy in September, validated the FED's hawkish stance toward interest rate hikes. As such, the US dollar gained, and gold has fallen victim. The market now expects another 75-basis-points hike at the next FOMC meeting, which could possibly send Gold to another low.
On the technical side, looking at the 4-hour chart, gold rejected at the US$1,730 resistance level coinciding with overbought conditions, according to the Kirill Channel Indicator. The Kirill Channel Indicator attempts to show overbought and oversold zones.
The price briefly recovered at $1,700 but bounced from $1,725 before emphatically breaking the $1,700 support area on its second test, on its way down to Kirill’s profit taking line near $1,666.
Traders looking for further drops might want to wait for confidence in the $1,660 support area to waiver, or for more candles to close below the profit-taking Kirill line. Possible targets could be $1,645, which sits just above the first oversold condition line.
If the profit-taking line acts as a bounce-point, possible upside targets could include $1,670-5 and $1,695. However, better buying opportunities might exist if gold bounces at points that coincide with the green oversold bands of the Kirill channel. Bounce-points to look out for could include $1,650, $1,640, and $1,627.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
