Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower

- Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021.
- XAU/USD could target $1,800 with a daily close above $1,785.
- Gold continues to react to movements in US Treasury bond yields.
The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields. Gold managed to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and advanced to its highest level since late February at $1,783 on Friday. On a weekly basis, the precious metal posted its largest percentage gain since December, nearly 2%.
What happened last week
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases at the start of the week, the decent demand seen at the 10-year US Treasury note auction did not help yields to gain traction and made it difficult for the greenback to find demand.
On Tuesday, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that annual inflation, as measured by the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged higher to 1.6% in March from 1.3%. Although this reading surpassed the market expectation of 1.5%, it failed to provide a boost to yields as it confirmed that price pressures were not yet as strong as initially feared. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield lost more than 3% on a daily basis and allowed XAU/USD to remain in the upper half of its range.
While speaking at a virtual event organized by the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that it was really unlikely for the Fed to start raising rates before the end of 2022. “Low inflation, deflation reduce the ability of the central bank to fight downturns,” Powell added. "We want to overshoot inflation moderately after we've been below 2%."
On Thursday, the US Census Bureau announced that Retail Sales in March surged by 9.8% following February’s 2.7% decline. Furthermore, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level in a year at 576,000. These upbeat figures provided a boost to market sentiment and the S&P 500 Index climbed to a fresh record high. Consequently, the USD continued to face strong selling pressure and the 10-year US T-bond yield slumped to its lowest level in more than a month. In turn, XAU/USD gained more than 1.5% on the day.
The last data of the week from the US showed that the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose modestly to 86.5 in April from 84.9. Nevertheless, the USD selloff remained intact and XAU/USD extended its rally beyond $1,780.
Next week
There will not be any significant macroeconomic data releases at the start of the week. On Tuesday, the labour market report from the UK will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Although this event is unlikely to have a direct impact on gold’s valuation, a sharp movement in the GBP/USD pair could drive the USD’s overall market performance.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement. Investors are not expecting any changes to policy but the bank could provide forward guidance with regards to changes in asset purchases. A dovish policy outlook is likely to weigh on the shared currency and ramp up the demand for the USD.
Finally, the IHS Markit will release the preliminary April Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for the euro area, Germany, the UK and the US. Market participants are likely to ignore the headline figure and focus on the underlying details that can reveal fresh insights with respect to input price constraints. Meanwhile, investors will continue to keep a close eye on yields.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator rose to its highest level since early January above 60. Although the RSI suggests that there is more room on the upside before XAU/USD becomes technically overbought, the pair might try to confirm the 50-day SMA as support before the next leg up.
On the upside, a daily close above $1,785 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the January-March downtrend) could open the door for additional gains toward $1,800 (psychological level) and $1,805 (100-day SMA).
On the other hand, the initial support is located at $1,755 (static level, 50-day SMA) ahead of $1,745 (former resistance) and $1,735 (20-day SMA). At the current technical setup, only a daily close below $1,755 could be seen as an attractive development for sellers.
Gold sentiment poll
The bullish shift in gold’s near-term outlook is also reflected in the FXStreet Forecast Poll. The average target on a one-month view currently sits at $1,787, compared to $1,705 previously. In the short term, several experts see gold testing $1,800 next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.