Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1834.8, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1893.2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1834.8, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1805.2.

Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1780.5, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1893.2 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 2003.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1780.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1721.1.