- Gold gathered bullish momentum and set a new record-high this week.
- The near-term technical picture highlights the dominance of buyers.
- The Fed will announce the interest rate decision and publish the revised dot plot next week.
Gold (XAU/USD) surged higher in the second half of the week and reached a new record high above $2,580, boosted by growing expectations for a large Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at the upcoming policy meeting. The Fed will also release the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which could offer important clues on the US central bank’s rate outlook and drive the precious metal’s valuation next week.
Gold buyers dominate the action
Following the sharp decline seen at the end of the previous week, Gold recovered back above $2,500 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, falling US Treasury bond yields weighed on the US Dollar (USD), allowing XAU/USD to continue to edge higher on Tuesday.
During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Junko Nagakawa said that the BoJ is likely to adjust the degree of monetary easing if the economy and prices move in line with their projections. These comments triggered a sharp decline in the USD/JPY pair, further hurting the USD and opening the door for another leg higher in Gold. Later in the day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% in August, down from the 2.9% increase recorded in July. However, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% on a monthly basis, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%. The US Treasury bond yields recovered with the immediate reaction and forced Gold to turn south in the second half of the day.
On Thursday, the BLS reported that the annual producer inflation, as measured by the change in the Producer Price Index (PPI), declined to 1.7% in August from 2.1% in July. Gold climbed above $2,530 after this data and gathered further bullish momentum. Additionally, the decisive upsurge seen in the XAU/EUR pair after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to lower the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) suggested that Gold was able to capture capital outflows out of the Euro as well.
In the meantime, The Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Timiraos, who is widely seen as a “Fed insider,” wrote in an article that the size of the Fed’s rate cut at next week’s meeting will be a close call. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 50 bps rate cut at the September meeting climbed above 40% from nearly 20% early Thursday. As a result, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continued to stretch lower, allowing Gold to extend its rally to a new record high above $2,580 on Friday.
Gold investors await Fed policy announcements
The US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales data for August on Tuesday. Investors expect a monthly increase of 0.2% following the 1% growth recorded in July. A negative print could make it difficult for the USD to find demand and help XAU/USD edge higher. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to remain short-lived, with investors refraining from taking large positions ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
The market positioning suggests that Gold faces a two-way risk heading into the Fed event. A 25 bps rate cut could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and cause XAU/USD to stage a correction. On the other hand, there is room for further USD weakness in case the Fed opts for a 50 bps rate reduction.
In addition to the rate decision, market participants will also scrutinize the revised SEP, also known as the dot plot. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that there is a stronger-than-90% chance that the Fed will lower the policy rate by a total of 100 basis points this year, including the rate cut in September. This positioning suggests that markets are forecasting at least one 50 bps and two 25 bps rate cuts in the last three policy meetings of the year. In case the dot plot shows that policymakers expect the policy rate to be at 4.25%-4.5%, 100 bps below the current rate, at the end of the year, XAU/USD would gather bullish momentum even if the Fed announces a 25 bps cut. On the other hand, a 25 bps rate cut, accompanied by a dot plot pointing to a total of 75 bps reduction in rates by the end of the year, could help US T-bond yields rebound and hurt Gold.
Investors will also pay close attention to growth projections. A significant downward revision to growth forecasts could revive fears over a recession next year and trigger a selloff in the US stock markets. In this scenario, the USD could hold its ground and limit its losses even if the Fed outcome is considered to be dovish.
In summary, the Fed’s rate decision, the revised dot plot, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments during the post-meeting press conference will surely ramp up market volatility. There will be too many moving parts, and it might be too risky to take a position, at least until the dust settles by the European morning the next day.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays below 70, suggesting that Gold has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought. The next resistance could be seen at $2,600 (round level) before $2,660 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel coming from mid-February).
On the downside, $2,530 (static level, former resistance) aligns as first support before $2,500 (static level, round level) and $2,460 (50-day Simple Moving Average).
Dot Plot FAQs
The “Dot Plot” is the popular name of the interest-rate projections by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which implements monetary policy. These are published in the Summary of Economic Projections, a report in which FOMC members also release their individual projections on economic growth, the unemployment rate and inflation for the current year and the next few ones. The document consists of a chart plotting interest-rate projections, with each FOMC member’s forecast represented by a dot. The Fed also adds a table summarizing the range of forecasts and the median for each indicator. This makes it easier for market participants to see how policymakers expect the US economy to perform in the near, medium and long term.
The US Federal Reserve publishes the “Dot Plot” once every other meeting, or in four of the eight yearly scheduled meetings. The Summary of Economic Projections report is published along with the monetary policy decision.
The “Dot Plot” gives a comprehensive insight into the expectations from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. As projections reflect each official’s projection for interest rates at the end of each year, it is considered a key forward-looking indicator. By looking at the “Dot Plot” and comparing the data to current interest-rate levels, market participants can see where policymakers expect rates to head to and the overall direction of monetary policy. As projections are released quarterly, the “Dot Plot” is widely used as a guide to figure out the terminal rate and the possible timing of a policy pivot.
The most market-moving data in the “Dot Plot” is the projection of the federal funds rate. Any change compared with previous projections is likely to influence the US Dollar (USD) valuation. Generally, if the “Dot Plot” shows that policymakers expect higher interest rates in the near term, this tends to be bullish for USD. Likewise, if projections point to lower rates ahead, the USD is likely to weaken.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1100 as USD struggles to rebound
EUR/USD builds on Thursday's gains and trades in positive territory near 1.1100 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to hold its ground despite the upbeat consumer sentiment data for September, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.3150 on improving risk mood
GBP/USD edges higher toward the 1.3150 area in the second half of the day on Friday. The improving risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and supports the pair heading into the weekend.
Gold climbs to new record-high above $2,580
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades near $2,580 after setting a new record-high slightly above this level. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.7% as markets reassess the odds of a large Fed rate cut, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.