This/Next week forecast (March 29 – April 2, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1754, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1780 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1815.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1716, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1684 -1673.
Previous week gold forecast chart
Fundamental analysis
Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1675 – 1780 with big potential to reach 1500.
Monthly forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1790, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1878 – 1895.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1753, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1684.
Previous forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).