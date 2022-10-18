Tuesday forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1674, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1688 – 1698.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1674, which will be followed by reaching support level 1645.6 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1622.2.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1696, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1746,4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1696, which will be followed by reaching support level 1613 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1673, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1824.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1673, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1622 and 1566.

