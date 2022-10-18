Tuesday forecast
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1674, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1688 – 1698.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1674, which will be followed by reaching support level 1645.6 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1622.2.
Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1696, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1746,4.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1696, which will be followed by reaching support level 1613 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1566.2.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1673, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1824.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1673, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1622 and 1566.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
