Introduction
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a trend following trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. Trend Trading, however is different than scalping due to the time horizon of the trade as trend following trades will take a week while scalping is done on a daily or intraday basis.
Market summary
Price
Gold last price was $ 1,947.9887.
Trend analysis
In the short term Gold has been accelerating lower. In the long term Gold has been accelerating higher.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the Gold price increased 13 days and decreased 7 days.
For every up day, there were 0.54 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.8276%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.6775%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 6.05% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.3025% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating higher, we propose a long trade idea with time horizon.
The trade idea
Intraday predictions
XAU/USD trend analysis
XAU/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for Gold, is $ 1,853.9598 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 2,042.0176 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 1,916.2686 could trade and that $ 1,932.2712 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAUUSD, is $ 1,853.9598 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 2,042.0176 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that $ 1,916.2686 could trade and that $ 1,932.2712 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
