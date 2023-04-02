In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is once again joined by renowned American economist and financial author, Dr Stephen Leeb, to discuss the sacred place of physical gold in the global history of money.
The acclaimed wealth manager shares his research on America’s accelerating financial decline spawned by the end of the Gold Standard, while at the same time, gold remained the best-performing asset class since the system’s eradication.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 02:40 The fatal error of abandoning the Gold Standard and Jeffersonian democracy
- 19:00 Gold: nature’s perfect creation.
- 20:20 About Charlie Munger, British perspectives and the war on Ukraine
- 33:20 Why do we need people like Stephen Leeb?
- 43:10 There is only one candidate for something this sacred…
- 46:25 Buffett was dead wrong when he said this
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
