In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is once again joined by renowned American economist and financial author, Dr Stephen Leeb, to discuss the sacred place of physical gold in the global history of money.

The acclaimed wealth manager shares his research on America’s accelerating financial decline spawned by the end of the Gold Standard, while at the same time, gold remained the best-performing asset class since the system’s eradication.

