Gold staged another exciting bullish run early on Tuesday to finally re-enter the 2,000 level after almost two years since its pandemic peak.
Particularly, the price is currently testing the resistance zone of 2,020 from August 2020, making any downside corrections or some consolidation likely at this point as the RSI and the Stochastics flash overbought conditions. That said, neither of those indicators is showing signs of abating, while the MACD continues to gain momentum at two-year highs, reflecting persisting buying forces.
Meanwhile in trend indicators, the shorter-term simple moving averages (SMAs) keep pointing upwards with a steeper positive slope than the longer-term SMAs, endorsing the improving broad outlook in the market.
On the upside, the biggest challenge will be the 2,079 record high and potentially the 2,115 region, where the tentative ascending line that joins the 2011 and 2020 peaks is passing through. A sustainable extension above that boundary may hit a new wall around the 2,300 level taken from the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2,079 – 1,676 downleg.
Should selling pressures resurface, initial support could commence around the 1,975 zone, while a sharper decline below 1,950 could squeeze the price towards the 1,915 – 1,900 area and the 20-day SMA. Lower, the bears could take a rest somewhere near 1,870.
Summarizing, gold has opened the gates towards the 2,079 record high after restoring its bullish outlook in the long-term picture. While some stabilization could be normal after the impressive three-day rally, the technical picture suggests buyers may not easily lose their interest in the market.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, closes in on $2,000
After reaching its strongest level since August 2020 at $2,021 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and started to decline toward $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day, putting additional weight on XAU/USD.
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD has recovered toward 1.0900 but seems to be having a tough time gathering momentum. The EU is reportedly considering massive joint bond sales to fund energy end defence spending. Meanwhile, the data from the euro area confirmed that the economy grew by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in Q4.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 as greenback loses strength
The bearish pressure surrounding GBP/USD seems to have eased off in the European trading hours on Tuesday with the pair holding above 1.3100. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength amid a positive shift witnessed in risk perception as investors eye geopolitical headlines.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.