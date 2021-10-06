Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday as trader’s book end-of-quarter profits ahead of Friday’s key U.S jobs data.
Looking ahead, the major event that traders will be closely monitoring this week for clues on the precious metals next big move is Friday’s U.S Employment Report. This is not only the most highly anticipated economic report of every month, but it’s also a key measure of economic performance and inflation tracked by the Fed.
There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the recent uptick in inflation could cause the U.S Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner than expected.
So far this year, the Fed has maintained their stance to allow inflation to run hotter than its traditional 2% goal as it pursues full and inclusive employment.
However, with the Fed's favourite inflation gauge edging up to 5.3% last month, its biggest annual increase since 1991 – ultimately suggests that the Fed now faces its biggest dilemma ever.
Friday’s U.S jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on rates much easier or much more difficult, which opens the door to new and exciting opportunities ahead.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.