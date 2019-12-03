Gold Price News and Forecast: The yellow metal is trading at its highest in the last three weeks

Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD challenges the 1480 resistance near three-week's highs
Gold daily chart
Gold is reversing up from the November lows while breaking the 1465 resistance level. It is now nearing the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
Gold four-hour chart
The metal is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 200 SMA. A break above this level can lead to further gains towards 1493 and 1520 if the bulls gather enough steam. Support is seen at the 1465 level.
Gold rallies, stocks sell-off as Trump dashes US-China trade optimism
Gold rallied sharply today as stocks sold off for the second straight day after Donald Trump raised fresh doubts over the US-China trade deal. The US President suggested the deal may have to wait until after the US election in November 2020.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|1.54
|Today daily open
|16.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.05
|Daily SMA50
|17.43
|Daily SMA100
|17.38
|Daily SMA200
|16.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.02
|Previous Daily Low
|16.82
|Previous Weekly High
|17.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.61
|Previous Monthly High
|18.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2
