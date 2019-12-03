Gold Price News and Forecast: The yellow metal is trading at its highest in the last three weeks

Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD challenges the 1480 resistance near three-week's highs

Gold daily chart

Gold is reversing up from the November lows while breaking the 1465 resistance level. It is now nearing the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Gold four-hour chart

The metal is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 200 SMA. A break above this level can lead to further gains towards 1493 and 1520 if the bulls gather enough steam. Support is seen at the 1465 level.

Gold rallies, stocks sell-off as Trump dashes US-China trade optimism

Gold rallied sharply today as stocks sold off for the second straight day after Donald Trump raised fresh doubts over the US-China trade deal. The US President suggested the deal may have to wait until after the US election in November 2020.

