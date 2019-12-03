Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD challenges the 1480 resistance near three-week's highs

  • The yellow metal is trading at its highest in the last three weeks.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1480 resistance.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is reversing up from the November lows while breaking the 1465 resistance level. It is now nearing the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). 
  

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The metal is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 200 SMA. A break above this level can lead to further gains towards 1493 and 1520 if the bulls gather enough steam. Support is seen at the 1465 level.
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1479.86
Today Daily Change 16.84
Today Daily Change % 1.15
Today daily open 1463.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.91
Daily SMA50 1484.7
Daily SMA100 1485.46
Daily SMA200 1402.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1465.04
Previous Daily Low 1454.05
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1460.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 1456.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 1445.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1467.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 1471.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

