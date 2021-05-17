Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s bullish potential intact despite the US dollar’s bounce

- Gold eyes additional upside towards $1880 amid economic growth concerns.
- The US dollar’s bounce appears temporary amid dovish Fed expectations.
- US dollar dynamics and Fedspeak in focus for near-term trading impetus.
Gold (XAU/USD) extended the bounce for the second straight session on Friday, rallying nearly $30 from intraday lows, as the all-important US Retail Sales disappointed markets and boosted odds for the Fed to sticks to its accommodative monetary policy stance for longer. The US consumer demand showed no growth in April, which tamed the mounting fears over higher inflation. Treasury yields dropped further towards the 1.60% level dragging the US dollar across the board while boosting the demand for the non-yielding gold. Markets ignored the comments from Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan, as he expressed concerns over rising inflation expectations and its potential impact on wages.
Starting out a fresh week, gold remains on the front foot so far this Monday, having taken out the critical 200-daily moving average (DMA) at $1846. The gold price hovers near three-month highs above $1850, shrugging off the bounce in the US dollar across the board. Gold is benefiting from the risk-averse market conditions, thanks to the renewed worries about coronavirus restrictions in Asia. A major covid outbreak haunts Taiwan and Singapore while India and Japan struggle with rising cases and regional lockdowns. Further, dovish Fed expectations and concerns over dwindling Chinese economic recovery also keep the bullish undertone intact in gold. Gold investors now look forward to the Fedspeak and dollar dynamics amid a quiet start to the week.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Four-hour chart
Gold prices have confirmed a rectangle breakout on the four-hour chart in early dealing, with additional upside seen towards $1880.
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) peeping into the overbought territory, the gold bulls could turn a bit cautious before resuming another leg higher.
Alternatively, the immediate downside is likely to be cushioned at the pattern resistance now support at $1844.
The mildly bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1831 could be the next significant cap.
All in all, gold’s path of least resistance appears to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.