- Gold price remains vulnerable near monthly lows below $3,200 early Thursday.
- The US Dollar snaps the overnight rebound ahead of key US data and Powell’s speech.
- Will Gold price defend the 50-day SMA at $3,155 as RSI stays bearish?
Gold price is looking to extend the previous day’s over 2% sell-off early Thursday. The yellow metal remains vulnerable near monthly lows, trading below $3,200, as it awaits the high-impact US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
Gold price at the mercy of US data and geopolitics
A negative shift in risk sentiment in Asian trades on Thursday seems to be exerting renewed downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD), helping Gold price pause its decline at the moment.
Traders are turning cautious and refraining from placing directional bets on the Greenback and Gold price before the release of the US PPI inflation and Retail Sales data, which could significantly impact the markets’ expectations of future interest rate cuts by the Fed.
Retail volumes could see a big boost from frontloading to get ahead of US tariffs impact, while the US PPI inflation is set to decline to 2.5% over the year in April. Markets are pricing in about 53 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cut this year, with a probability of a 25 bps rate reduction in September standing at about 50%, according to the CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool.
The increased odds of fewer Fed rate cuts continue to act as a headwind to the non-yielding Gold price, even though the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) cooled slightly in April. Annually, US CPI rose 2.3% in the same period, compared to a forecast of 2.4%.
Gold price also bears the brunt of receding US recession fears, courtesy of the trade truce between the world’s two largest economies – the US and China. Furthermore, optimism over US-South Korea trade talks and expectations of a US-Iran nuclear deal keep the traditional safe-haven Gold price under pressure.
However, it remains to be seen if the Gold price continues its descent, as risk sentiment could deteriorate further if the upcoming Ukraine-Russia peace talks turn sour. Weaker-than-expected US PPI and Retail Sales data could rekindle dovish Fed expectations and provide the much-needed support to Gold price.
Additionally, Gold price could draw support from rising tensions over the US deficit after Treasury reported a $1.049 trillion budget deficit for the first seven months of fiscal 2025, which started October 1, up 23%, or $194 billion, from a year earlier.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Technically, Gold price remains exposed to further downside risks so long as the price stays below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,308.
Currently, the yellow metal is challenging the key 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,155.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently holding below the midline, near 44, indicating more downside potential.
However, if buyers manage to defend the 50-day SMA at $3,155, a rebound toward the 21-day SMA at $3,308 cannot be ruled out.
Further up, the falling trendline resistance at $3,419 will come into play.
A sustained break below the 50-day SMA support could trigger a fresh downtrend toward the 100-day SMA at $2,972
Ahead of that, the $3,100 round level and the April 10 low of $3,072 would be tested.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 15, 2025 12:40
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidation seems the name of the game
AUD/USD came under further downside pressure on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s retracement and briefly dipping below the key support at 0.6400 the figure. The pair’s pullback came despite decent losses in the Greenback and firmer Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD: Door open to further weakness
EUR/USD is starting to feel heavy, with growing concern that more downside could be just around the corner. The pair has struggled to hold onto any bullish momentum and has been steadily drifting lower since hitting yearly highs near 1.1570 in late April.
Gold hovers around $3,200 amid tepid buying
Gold kept up its bullish momentum on Thursday, climbing to fresh daily highs above the key $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The move is getting a boost from a softer Greenback and a generally cautious mood in global markets, while the initial excitement around the US–China trade deal continues to fade.
Crypto Today: SOL, XRP and ADA in danger zone as Bitcoin price anchors market above $3.4 trillion
The cryptocurrency sector declined 4% on Thursday, with aggregate market capitalization hovering precariously above the $3.4 trillion mark. Top altcoins XRP, Solana and Cardano booked losses higher than the market average, with the more resilient performance of BTC and ETH signaled a flight-to-quality trade.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.