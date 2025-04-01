- Gold price sits at fresh record highs above $3,130 early Tuesday, awaits Wednesday’s US tariffs announcement.
- US President Trump’s pushback on narrower tariffs weighs again on the US Dollar, Treasury yields.
- The daily RSI remains heavily overbought, suggesting a likely correction in the Gold price?
Gold price closes in on the $3,150 psychological mark in Asian trading on Tuesday, extending its record rally. Gold buyers eagerly await the US announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on Wednesday for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, tariff updates and top-tier US data will likely keep them entertained.
Gold price remains unstoppable on tariff woes
The traditional safe-haven Gold price sees a fresh leg higher early Tuesday after pulling back slightly from record highs in the late American session on Monday. Tensions over Wednesday’s US tariff announcement and its economic fallout reignited after President Donald Trump rejected plans for narrower tariffs late Monday, noting that his reciprocal tariffs plan will target all other countries.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent singled out what he called the “Dirty 15” — the 15% of countries that trade heavily with the US and have high tariffs. Bessent added that Trump will announce these tariffs on April 2 at 19:00 GMT.
Renewed tensions surrounding the scope of the ‘reciprocal tariffs’ fuelled a fresh bout of US Dollar (USD) selling as the trade barriers are expected to dent the US economic prospects.
A potential US stagflation could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver aggressive interest rate cuts. This narrative weighs heavily on the USD and the US Treasury bond yields, while the Gold price challenges record highs.
The bright metal also capitalises on increased buying from central banks and rising exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows amid the market unrest and panic. Gold price remains on course for its strongest quarter since 1986.
However, the Gold price could witness another pullback in the sessions ahead if traders adjust their long positions in anticipation of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ on April 2. Markets could also use the US economic data releases as an excuse to take profits off the table, bracing for Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs,’ which are expected to induce intense volatility.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the highly overbought region, currently at 78.50, suggesting that buyers may be exhausted.
Therefore, a brief pullback could ensue, dragging Gold price back toward the $3,100 round level.
The next relevant support is seen at the previous day’s low of $3,077, below which the $3,050 psychological barrier will be tested.
On the flip side, Gold buyers need to find acceptance above the $3,150 threshold to initiate a fresh advance toward the $3,200 level.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets to 0.6250, two-day lows
AUD/USD now retreats from the area of daily highs north of 0.6300 the figure and revisits the mid-0.6200s as investors continue to digest Trump's announcements on "Liberation Day".
EUR/USD loses the grip and retests 1.0800
On Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair saw a bullish surge after the Trump administration announced tariffs that turned out to be less severe than many investors had anticipated, given President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariff threats over the last 72 days.
Gold remains well bid near $3,140 post-Trump tariffs
Gold maintains its bullish stance well in place and trade near its record highs in the wake of President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. In addition, declining US yields also collaborate with the metal's bounce.
Binance addresses ACT traders after sudden $1.8M in liquidations
ACT The Prophecy token price plunged by more than 50% during intraday trading on Tuesday as Binance adjusted the leverage position limit for the token. The adjustment affected both the futures and spot markets, causing cascading liquidations on Wednesday.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.