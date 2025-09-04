XAU/USD Current price: $3,552.25
- Tepid United States employment-related data reaffirmed upcoming interest rate cuts.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show a modest 75,000 new jobs in August.
- XAU/USD corrected near-term overbought conditions, aims to resume its advance in the near term.
Spot Gold retreated from the all-time high at $3,578.50 posted this week, falling towards $3,511.18 early on Thursday. Financial markets remained cautious ahead of United States (US) data releases, but somehow fears receded as reflected by Asian and European indexes, most of which closed in the green. At the same time, government bonds eased, another sign of cooling concerns.
The XAU/USD pair then swung alongside US figures. The country released a batch of discouraging employment data, which pushed the Greenback lower and the pair higher.
On the one hand, the Challenger Job Cuts showed that US-based employers announced 85,979 job cuts in August, 39% higher than the 62,075 announced in July, and the highest monthly reading since 2020. On the other hand,the ADP Employment Change report showed that the private sector added just 54,000 new job positions in the same month, much worse than the revised 106,000 from July and worse than the 65,000 anticipated. Finally, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 31 rose to 237,000 from the previous 229,000 and worse than the 230,000 expected. Tepid labor market data reaffirmed the case for a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut when policymakers meet in a couple of weeks.
The USD recovered modestly following the release of the Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Services output rose by more than anticipated in August, with the index printing at 52, up from 50.1 in the previous month and better than the 51 expected. Reading the sub-indexes, inflation eased while employment improved modestly, as the Prices Paid Index eased to 69.2 from 69.9, while the Employment Index ticked to 46.5 from 46.4 in July.
In the mid-American session, the positive tone of equities weighs on the USD, resulting in XAU/USD stabilizing around the $3,550 level.
Market participants will now be looking for the August Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US is expected to have added 75,000 new positions in the month, slightly above the 73,000 added in July. The Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4.3%, higher than the previous 4.2%.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The XAU/USD pair trimmed most of its intraday losses and trades just above the $3,550 mark. The daily chart shows that technical indicators have turned marginally lower, while holding within overbought territory, suggesting gold may correct lower or consolidate before the next directional run. At the same time, the pair is trading above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gaining upward traction at around $3,398.
The near-term picture is bullish. In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD bounced earlier in the day from a bullish 20 SMA, now providing dynamic support at around $3,522.80. The 100 and 200 SMAs slowly pick up north, far below the shorter one. Finally, technical indicators resumed their advances after correcting extreme overbought conditions, advancing with uneven strength yet still skewing the risk to the upside.
Support levels: 3,546.70 3,534.45 3,522.80
Resistance levels: 3,580.00 3,600 3,615.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1650, focus shifts to US NFP
EUR/USD now navigates a sidelined theme below 1.1650 following the closing bell in the European markets on Thursday. The pair’s daily correction comes on the back of the resurgence of some decent buying interest in the US Dollar, at the time when investors shift their attention to the crucial NFP report on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed in the sub-1.3450 region
GBP/USD trades with modest losses in the low-1.3400s amid a decent bullish attempt in the Greeback. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments in the gilt market amid speculation of a stagflationary scenario for the UK economy in the next few months.
Gold appears slightly offered around $3,550
Gold is taking a breather on Thursday following seven consecutive days of gains, including Wednesday’s move to a record high around the $3,580 zone per troy ounce. Traders’ prudence ahead of the release of Friday’s US NFP and decent gains in the US Dollar keep weighing on the precious metal for now.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.