Gold retraces further from record highs as a profit-taking spree grips the market.

US Dollar awaits the Fed policy announcements, but not out of the woods yet.

Gold eases within the overbought region on the daily chart; a pullback before the comeback?

Gold is in the red for the first time this week, correcting from record highs above $3,700 heading into the US Federal Reserve (Fed) showdown.

Gold keenly awaits the Fed verdict and Powell’s words

With a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed fully baked, all eyes remain on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called Dot Plot chart, and Chairman Jerome Powell’s words for gauging whether the US central bank could deliver more than two rate cuts this year.

Calls for aggressive Fed easing have increased in the aftermath of weak August labor data and sticky inflation, stoking stagflation fears in the US economy.

Markets are pricing 67.9 bps of cuts by the end of the year, according to Refinitiv’s interest rate probabilities.

The non-interest-bearing Gold is set to experience intense volatility on the Fed policy announcements, with another lifetime high in the offing if the bank confirms the recent dovish expectations of three rate cuts by the year-end.

In case the Dot Plot shows that Fed officials maintained their outlook for two cuts or if Powell sounds less dovish, the US Dollar (USD) would breathe fresh signs of life, unfolding a fresh correction in Gold.

All in all, Gold’s fate hinges on the Fed verdict and its likely path forward on interest rates.

In the meantime, traders will continue cashing in on their Gold longs, but dip-buying could emerge at lower levels.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart shows that Gold buyers face exhaustion, reflective of the latest downtick in the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) within the extreme overbought zone, from 80 to 77 levels.

On an outrightly dovish Fed outcome, Gold could retest the record high at $3,703, above which doors will open up toward the $3,750 region.

If the Fed turns out less dovish than expected, Gold could come under intense selling pressure, targeting this week’s low at $3,627 as the initial support.

Further down, the $3,600 round figure will be tested.

If selling pressure remains unabated, Gold could fall further toward the previous week’s low of $3,578.