XAU/USD Current price: 2,0331.60
- Government bond yields and Fed’s speakers lead the way.
- Robust United States employment figures further undermined rate cut odds.
- XAU/USD volatile price action ended without providing directional clues.
Spot Gold hovers around $2,030 in the American session, posting modest intraday losses on Thursday. The US Dollar remained weak during Asian trading hours, picking up some steam ahead of Wall Street’s opening but holding within familiar levels. In the absence of relevant macroeconomic data, market players are taking clues from yields and central banks’ speakers.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note surged intraday to 4.16% following United States (US) employment data. The country reported that weekly unemployment claims rose to 218K in the week finished February 2, beating the 220K expected. Robust data from the labor sector further undermined the rate-cut odds in the country. Meanwhile, remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials align with Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the central bank monetary policy meeting.
American policymakers are confident inflation is in the right direction but maintain the cautious stance of waiting for more data to confirm it will keep trending lower. Overall, market participants are trying to digest the fact that rate cuts could be less than initially expected this year.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD fell to an intraday low of $2,020.08, recovering $10 afterwards, and went back to its comfort zone. The pair is technically neutral according to the daily chart, still stuck around a directionless 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The longer moving averages remain far below the current level, partially losing their upward strength. Finally, technical indicators have returned to consolidate around their midlines, reflecting the lack of directional conviction.
For the near term, the upward potential seems limited. XAU/USD briefly dipped below all its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength, but quickly returned to above the 20 and 100 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned back north but remain around neutral levels, failing to provide fresh clues.
Support levels: 2,022.75 2,009.10 1,988.90
Resistance levels: 2,044.60 2,053.10 2.065.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0750 in choppy day
EUR/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and holds steady at around 1.0750 on Thursday. The USD holds its ground after the data showed that there were 218,000 Initial Jobless Claims last week. Investors await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2600 after BoE commentary
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered above 1.2600 in the American session Thursday. BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said that she is not convinced that the near-term declaration in headline inflation will continue.
Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $2,030 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
XRP price likely to decline below psychological level with validators pulling support for XRPLedger amendment
XRP price is $0.5133, yielding nearly 2% weekly gains for holders. The native token of the XRPLedger is holding steady despite the status of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) amendment proposal.
US recession risks recede, but growth fears linger
Strong GDP and jobs growth shows that the US economy continues to shrug off high borrowing costs and tight credit conditions, largely through robust government spending and consumers running down their savings.