Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains stuck in range, awaits US PCE inflation for clear direction

Gold price holds the previous bounce early Friday, eyes fourth monthly gains.

The US Dollar finds its feet again on a dour mood, despite weak US Treasury bond yields.

The daily RSI prods the 50 level, as Gold price managed to defend the key 50-day SMA support at $2,328.

Gold price is consolidating the previous bounce but remains confined in a narrow range near $2,350 early Friday. Gold price awaits the highly anticipated US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, for a fresh directional impetus.

All eyes remain on US PCE inflation data

Markets have heavily pared back expectations for more than one Fed interest rate hike this year, in the wake of inflation persistence combined with the recent hawkish Fed commentaries. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing about 50% odds that the Fed will hold rates in September while the probability of a November rate cut stands at around 64%.

The hawkish Fed expectations had revived the demand for the US Dollar across the board, as the US Treasury bond yields rallied to multi-week highs. However, Thursday’s downward revision to the annualized first-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data to 1.3% from 1.6% in the first estimate and a modest increase in the Initial Jobless Claims acted as a headwind to the US Dollar’s upside, fuelling a Greenback sel-off alongside the US Treasury bond yields.

This helped Gold price attempt a modest comeback, having incurred steep losses on Wednesday. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if Gold price can hold its renewed upside, as its fate hinges on the US Core PCE inflation data due later in American trading on Friday. Core PCE Price Index is expected to rise 2.8% YoY in April, at the same pace as seen in March.

A surprise uptick in the Core figure will reinforce delayed and less aggressive Fed rate cut expectations, providing extra legs to the US Dollar bounce while smashing Gold price. Conversely, the Gold price could build on the rebound should the data show an unexpected softness in the Core PCE inflation, ramping up bets for a September Fed rate cut.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

As observed on the daily chart, the Gold price rebound remains capped below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,355.

Meanwhile, buyers continue to defend the key 50-day SMA support at $2,328

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is prodding the 50 level, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias for Gold price.

A hot US Core PCE inflation print could trigger a downside break of the 50-day SMA at $2,328. A sustained move below the latter will open the floor for a test of the $2,300 mark.

The next key downside cap is seen at the May 3 low of $2,277.

Alternatively, Gold price could rise above the 21-day SMA at $2,355 in a bid to recapture the rising wedge support-turned-resistance, then at $2,376, if the US inflation data surprises to the downside.

Acceptance above the abovementioned barrier at $2,376 could pave the way for the buyers to challenge the May 24 high of $2,384.

(This story was corrected on Friday at 6:32 GMT to say that "providing extra legs to the US Dollar bounce", not decline.)