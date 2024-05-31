Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, held steady at 2.7% on a yearly basis in April, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. This reading matched March's increase and came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose 0.3% as forecast.

The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8% on a yearly basis, matching analysts' estimate.

Other details of the report showed that the Personal Income grew 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, while Personal Spending increased by 0.2%.

The US Dollar came under modest bearish pressure with the immediate reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.2% on the day at 104.55.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is set to rise 0.3% MoM and 2.8% YoY in April.

Markets see the Federal Reserve keeping the policy rate unchanged in June and July.

A soft PCE inflation report could weigh on the US Dollar with the immediate reaction.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, will be published on Friday by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) at 12:30 GMT.

PCE index: What to expect in the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure

The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen as the more influential measure of inflation in terms of Fed positioning. The index is forecast to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, matching March’s increase. April core PCE is projected to grow at an annual pace of 2.8%, while headline PCE inflation is forecast to hold steady at 2.7% (YoY).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier in the month that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a yearly basis in April, while the core CPI increased 3.6% in the same period, down from 3.8% in March.

Previewing the PCE inflation report, “CPI and PPI data suggest core PCE inflation lost further momentum in April after a strong start to the year,” TD Securities analysts said. “Indeed, we look the core index to advance 0.22% m/m vs 0.32% in March and vs the core CPI's 0.29% April expansion. We've revised our forecast from an initial 0.25% estimate. We also look for the headline to rise 0.23% m/m while the supercore likely cooled to 0.26%.”

When will the PCE inflation report be released, and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The PCE inflation data is slated for release at 12:30 GMT. The monthly core PCE Price Index gauge is the most-preferred inflation reading by the Fed, as it’s not distorted by base effects and provides a clear view of underlying inflation by excluding volatile items. Investors, therefore, pay close attention to the monthly core PCE figure.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets currently see virtually no chance of a Fed interest rate cut either in June or July. The probability of the US central bank leaving the policy rate unchanged in September stands at around 48%.

The market positioning suggests that the US Dollar (USD) faces a two-way risk heading into the event. In case the monthly core PCE rises more than 0.3% in April, the immediate market reaction could cause investors to refrain from pricing in a rate reduction in September and help the USD outperform its rivals. On the other hand, a reading of 0.2%, or lower, could trigger a USD selloff ahead of the weekend and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD.

FXStreet Analyst Eren Sengezer offers a brief technical outlook for EUR/USD and explains:

“Although EUR/USD edged lower in the first half of the week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart holds slightly above 50, highlighting a lack of bearish pressure. Following the uptrend that ended on May 16, the pair stabilized above the 1.0780-1.0800 region, where the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located. If EUR/USD drops below that area and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as the next bearish target before 1.0600 (2024-low set on April 16).”

“On the upside, resistances are located at 1.0900 (static level, psychological level), 1.0950 (static level) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level). For buyers to remain interested, however, the 1.0780-1.0800 area needs to stay intact as support.”

