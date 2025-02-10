XAU/USD Current price: $2,902.98
- US President Donald Trump gears up for another round of tariffs.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's testimony and US inflation coming up next.
- XAU/USD may correct gains in the near term, but market players seek higher highs.
Risk aversion keeps fueling Gold demand, with the bright metal conquering the $2,900 threshold on Monday. Demand for safety was boosted by comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump, who pledged to impose more tariffs over the weekend.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, President Trump said on Sunday he would introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US while adding that he would soon announce reciprocal tariffs to all countries that levy US goods and services. XAU/USD extended gains towards $2,911.21 during American trading hours, hovering nearby at the time of writing.
Demand for safe-haven assets persists despite the positive tone of equities. The US Dollar (USD) trades with a firmer tone against its high-yielding rivals, while demand for Gold and the Japanese Yen (JPY) exceeds that of the Greenback. Meanwhile, Wall Street holds on to modest intraday gains, although caution prevails as investors await fresh Trump’s headlines.
The focus this week will remain on the US. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, with market players looking for fresh clues on the future of monetary policy. Additionally, the US will publish the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, with the core annual reading foreseen at 3.1%, easing from the 3.2% posted in December.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD is poised to extend its rally. The daily chart shows it retreated from its fresh peak and trades around the $2,900 mark. Technical indicators maintain their upward slopes well into overbought territory without signs of upward exhaustion. Furthermore, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerated north well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs while developing roughly $140.00 below the current level. A corrective decline is not out of the picture, yet higher highs lay ahead.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is bullish, although a corrective decline is not out of the picture. The Momentum indicator heads firmly north, well above its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates at around 73. Moving averages, in the meantime, head firmly north, far below the current level, with a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing intraday support at $2,870.10.
Support levels: 2,886.60 2,872.30 2,855.45
Resistance levels: 2,911.60 2,925.00 2,940.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold record rally extends beyond $2,900
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid persistent worries about Trump’s trade tariffs, refreshing record highs just above $2,900. Mounting trade war and inflationary concerns prompt investors to run for cover in the traditional store of value, Gold.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0300 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD stays flat above 1.0300 on Monday, undermined by a stronger US Dollar amid Trump's fresh tariff threats. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook before the European Parliament later in the day.
GBP/USD looks vulnerable near 1.2400 on trade war fears
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2400 in the early European session on Monday. The pair appears vulnerable as the US Dollar holds its ground following US President Trump's latest tariff threats and mounting fears of a global trade war.
Five fundamentals for the week: Powell, US inflation, retail sales and one Donald Trump Premium
The US President Donald Trump cannot extract himself from the news – and that is only one source of volatility. After digesting Nonfarm Payrolls, fresh US inflation figures and long hours with Fed Chair Jerome Powell will keep investors on edge.
These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments
Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.