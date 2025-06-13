- Gold price hits fresh seven-week highs and nears $3,450 early Friday.
- Israel-Iran geopolitical escalation lifts safe havens such as Gold, US Dollar and Treasuries.
- Gold price looks north after acceptance above $3,377, with the daily RSI bullish.
Gold price is gaining roughly 1.50% in Asian trading on Friday, underpinned by intense flight to safety amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran.
Gold price looks to record highs at $3,500
Israel said earlier on that it attacked Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons.
Several Iranian media outlets now claim that Iran will declare a war on Israel and retaliate "soon."
Iran's Armed Forces General staff responded on Friday, warning that Israel and the US will "pay a very heavy price".
Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House situation room later in the day at 15 GMT.
Investors run for cover in the traditional safe-haven assets such as Gold price, the US Treasury bonds and the Japanese Yen (JPY) in times of market panic and uncertainty.
Therefore, the ultimate store of value, Gold price, is seeing unabated demand as it extends its winning streak into a third consecutive day on Friday, sitting at the highest level in seven weeks.
Gold buyers now aim for the record high of $3,500 if the Mid East conflict intensifies, with Iran initiating a harsh response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes on Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz.
However, the strengthening haven demand for the US Dollar (USD) could impede Gold price rally.
Markets shrug off the latest trade headlines as geopolitics dominate alongside risk-off flows.
Reuters reported that tariffs on a range of imported household appliances, which are currently at 50% for most countries, would take effect on an additional range of “steel derivative products” on June 23.
Looking ahead, all eyes will remain on Iran’s probable retaliation to the Israeli strikes and the US’ response to the Middle East conflict.
The University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations could play second fiddle to the geopolitical headlines.
Markets ramp up odds for a US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September following softer-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data released earlier in the week.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Having closed Thursday above the critical resistance at $3,377, the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the April record rally, Gold price solidified its bullish momentum on Friday.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds firm above the midline, currently near 62, suggesting that there is more room for the upside.
The next stiff resistance is spotted at the $3,450 psychological level, above which the lifetime high of $3,500 will be threatened.
On the downside, the immediate support is aligned at the $3,400 threshold, below which the resistance-turned-support of the 23.6% Fibo level at $3,377 will come into play.
Deeper declines will likely challenge the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $3,325.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, approaches 1.1550
EUR/USD continues to recover ground lost and now extends the rebound to the 1.1550 zone on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar maintain its bullish bias intact in response to a significant flight to safety amid increasing geopolitical concerns, while positive consumer sentiment data also contribute to the daily uptick.
Gold keeps the trade above $3,400 on safe-haven demand
Gold prices maintain its upward trajectory on Friday, reaching its peak level since late April above the $3,400 mark per troy ounce. Furthermore, the precious metal draws increased safe-haven interest amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggered by Israel's military action against Iran.
GBP/USD trims losses, retargets 1.3600
After an earlier dip toward the 1.3520 area, GBP/USD has regained some composure, trading within sight of the key 1.3600 barrier as the week draws to a close. The pair remains under pressure on Friday, weighed down by renewed US Dollar strength amid rising risk aversion and a stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP clamber for support amid escalating volatility on Israel-Iran tensions
The cryptocurrency market has been hit by a sudden wave of extreme volatility, triggering widespread declines as global markets react to tensions between Israel and Iran. Bitcoin is hovering at around $104,668 at the time of writing on Friday, following a reflex recovery from support tested at $102,513.
Week ahead – Markets brace for central bank barrage amid heightened uncertainty
Fed officials to stand pat as they await further clarity. A dovish BoJ could push rate hike expectations into 2026. Deflation fuels speculation about negative SNB rates. BoE may sound more dovish after disappointing UK data.