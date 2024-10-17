XAU/USD Current price: $2,691.29
- The European Central Bank trimmed interest rates by 25 basis points each.
- The US reported upbeat employment-related figures, Retail Sales.
- XAU/USD keeps reaching higher highs, bulls are not yet done.
Gold price reached a fresh all-time high on Thursday, trading as high as $2,969.63 a troy ounce during American trading hours. Gold buyers gained confidence early in Asia as the poor performance of local shares fueled demand for safety. Demand for the bright metal was also backed by concerns about the United States (US) future government. Three weeks ahead of the election, polls show a tight vote intention between the two candidates, generating uncertainty.
XAU/USD suffered a minor intraday setback after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its decision on monetary policy. The ECB trimmed the three main benchmarks by 25 basis points (bps) each as widely anticipated. In the following press conference, President Christine Lagarde delivered a pretty dovish message, putting pressure on the Euro and pushing the Greenback temporarily up.
The US Dollar further advanced after local data beat expectations. September Retail Sales rose by 0.4% in the month, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey jumped to 10.3 in October from 1.7 in September. Finally, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 11 rose by 241K, below the 260K anticipated. As a result, Wall Street surged, while Treasury bonds fell amid expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) would be able to doge an economic setback.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for XAU/USD suggests the bullish run is far from over. The pair keeps slowly but steadily grinding north, while a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) leads the way north by providing support at around $2,649.50. At the same time, the 100 and 200 SMAs advance far below the shorter one, reflecting persistent buying interest. Finally, technical indicators gain upward strength within positive levels, in line with another leg north.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk also skews to the upside. A bullish 20 SMA extends its upward slope above the 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA grinds north far below the shorter ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold well above their midlines, although without clear directional strength. The $2,700 mark is at reach in the upcoming sessions, with a corrective decline afterwards possible. Still, there are no signs buyers are giving up; instead, they would likely take their chances on dips.
Support levels: 2,685.45 2,668.80 2,655.65
Resistance levels: 2,700.00 2,715.00, 2,740.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady around 0.6700 ahead of Chinese macro data
AUD/USD continues to draw support from Thursday's upbeat Australian jobs report, which dashed hopes for an RBA rate cut this year. This, along with a positive risk tone and the optimism over China's stimulus, underpin the Aussie. That said, a bullish USD acts as a headwind ahead of the Chinese macro data dump.
USD/JPY rallies above 150.00 on strong US Dollar
The Japanese Yen struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick against the USD. The uncertainty over the BoJ’s rate-hike plan and a positive risk tone undermines the JPY. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts keep the USD elevated and also lend support to USD/JPY.
Gold price flirts with record high; $2,700 remains in sight amid rate cut bets
Gold price stands near a record high amid Middle East tensions and the expected rate cuts by major central banks, including the Fed. Furthermore, the uncertainty around the US Presidential election benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL hovers above $150 as interest in building on its blockchain doubles in 2024
Solana (SOL) hovers around the $150 level on Thursday. Recent gains in the native token of the Solana blockchain are likely catalyzed by rising investor and developer interest.
Retail Sales post broad advance in September
Despite worries about the financial health of the consumer and potential weakening in the labor market, U.S. retailers had a solid month in September. Control group sales rose more than twice the expected amount, pointing to stronger Q3 consumer spending.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.