XAU/USD Current price: 2,004.64
- Resilient United States data and comments from Fed officials undermine the market mood.
- Stocks trade in the red for a second consecutive day, yields reach fresh multi-week highs.
- XAU/USD bearish momentum supports a slide below the $2,000 mark in the near term.
Spot gold trades at its lowest since mid-December, as the US Dollar extends its advance as global stocks fell further. The XAU/USD pair trades near an intraday low of $2,003.28 mid US-afternoon, as investors keep reducing bets on a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut next March. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 52% chance of such an event, down from roughly 70% a couple of weeks ago.
Mixed United States (US) data released on Wednesday further weighed on the pair. The country reported that Retail Sales were up 0.6% MoM in December, while Industrial Production in the same month increased 0.1%, both beating expectations. Capacity Utilization rose 78.6%, below the 78.7% expected. Resilient macroeconomic data combined with hawkish words from Fed officials weighing down the odds for a March cut.
Government bond yields are also on the rise, with the more sensitive 2-year Treasury note currently offering 4.36%, while the 10-year note yields 4.10%, both standing at fresh multi-week highs. Wall Street, on the other hand, extends its Tuesday slump with the three major indexes trading in the red.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD is down for a second consecutive session, and the daily chart shows additional declines are on the table. The pair extends its slide below a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) but holds above the 100 and 200 SMAs, both in the $1,960 region. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head sharply south within negative levels without signs of bearish exhaustion.
The bearish momentum is stronger in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD develops below all its moving averages, slowly gaining downward traction. The 200 SMA provides dynamic resistance at around $2,037.25. Finally, technical indicators maintain the downward pressure near oversold readings, supporting a bearish breakout of the $2,000 threshold.
Support levels: 2,049.15 2,037.90 2,024.50
Resistance levels: 2,062.35 2,074.40 2,087.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under selling pressure around 0.6550, eyes on Australian employment data
AUD/USD remains under selling pressure during the early Asian section on Thursday. The downtick of the pair is driven by the discouraging Chinese data and the stronger US Dollar broadly. The pair bounces off the fresh six-week lows near 0.6520 and trades around 0.6552, gaining 0.04% on the day.
EUR/USD trims losses and reverses a drop to fresh 2024 lows
EUR/USD regained some balance pari passu with some loss of momentum in the US dollar, while further support comes from investors’ repricing of a potential ECB rate cut in the summer.
Gold menaces a bearish breakout of the $2,000 mark
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction on Wednesday as a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has casted doubts about a rate cut by the central bank in the March meeting.
Polkadot price risks a 5% fall as DOT fills up a triangle
Polkadot price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 50-day EMA at $7.3100, reinforced by the ascending triangle that completes the triangle.
Moderation in all things – Except consumer spending
Today's retail sales report for December showed consumer spending picked up speed in the final month of the year. Not all the dollars spent found their way into holiday spending categories, but a surge in control group sales means upside risk for Q4 PCE forecasts.