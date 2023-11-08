Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to Powell’s speech for a fresh directional impetus

- Gold price consolidates a two-day decline early Wednesday, awaits Powell.
- US Dollar struggles for a direction amid mixed Fed commentaries and waning risk appetite.
- Gold price confirms ascending triangle breakdown but weaker US Treasury bond yields could cap losses.
Gold price is consolidating losses incurred so far this week, early Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) is in search of a clear directional amid conflicting US Federal Reserve (Fed) commentaries, a cautious risk tone and the recent drop in the US Treasury bond yields.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in the spotlight
Asian traders have turned cautious, shrugging off the positive close on Wall Street overnight, as China's slowdown worries combined with the renewed decline in the US bond market keep them on the edge.
Additionally, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook also creates a sense of nervousness, especially after mixed messages from the Fed policymakers on Tuesday. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the US central bank’s attention will turn to how long to keep rates at their current level if that progress continues.
Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari was a bit hawkish, noting that the Fed may have to do more to bring inflation down to its 2% goal, given the recent spate of resilient economic data. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman noted that the central bank will likely need to raise short-term rates again.
Third-quarter US economic growth data was a "blowout performance" that warrants watching as the Fed considers its next policy moves, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday.
Investors now eagerly await comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is set to deliver opening remarks on Wednesday at a conference on November 8, 2023, to celebrate the centennial of the Division of Research and Statistics.
However, Powell’s Thursday appearance is likely to hold more weight, as he is expected to participate in a policy panel on “Monetary Policy Challenges In A Global Economy” at the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference.
Looking ahead, the US Dollar is likely to find support from the market’s anxiety ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech, keeping Gold buyers on the back foot. However, if the correction in the US Treasury bond yields resume, Gold price could find a temporary reprieve after two straight days of losses.
All in all, the Fedspeak and the US bond market action will continue to play a pivotal role in the dynamics of the Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price confirmed an ascending triangle breakdown after closing below the rising trendline support at $1,978 on Tuesday.
The immediate cushion is now seen at the bullish 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,961. A daily close below the latter will initiate a fresh downtrend toward the $1,950 psychological level. Ahead of that, Gold buyers could find a static support of the $1,963 level.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator still remains above the 50 level, suggesting that dip-buying could emerge in Gold price at lower levels.
Gold buyers need a sustained move above the triangle support-turned-resistance line at $1,984 for a meaningful recovery. Further up, Monday’s high of $1,993 will be challenged.
The next relevant upside barrier is envisioned at the $2,000 threshold.
(This story was corrected on November 8 at 08:33 GMT to say that the Gold price is consolidating losses incurred so far this week, early Wednesday, not Tuesday)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2300 on modest improvement in risk mood
GBP/USD fell below 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As US stock indexes edged higher following the opening bell, however, the US Dollar erased its daily gains and allowed the pair to recover toward 1.2300.
Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.
BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics
BNB noted a spike in its development activity, social metrics and open interest over the past three months. Binance’s native token’s price is likely to rally alongside DeFi, Layer-1 blockchain tokens and altcoins in the ongoing cycle.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.