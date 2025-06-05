- Gold price consolidates previous gains below $3,400 early Thursday.
- The US Dollar bounces after weak US data-led declines, will it last?
- Gold price battle with key resistance zone at $3,377 on the daily chart extends.
- Focus remains on Russia-Ukraine geopolitical updates, trade headlines.
Gold price is consolidating the previous recovery gains while remaining below $3,400 early Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on Gold price amid a likely Russia-Ukraine geopolitical escalation and some optimism on the trade front.
Gold price appears torn between geopolitical risks, trade optimism
In Thursday’s trading so far, Gold price is struggling for a fresh upside boost amid renewed hopes of a likely trade deal between the US and Canada, EU-US and optimism over a potential call between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday.
The fresh enthusiasm on the trade front seems to be helping the US Dollar (USD) attempt a tepid bounce following Wednesday’s steep decline.
However, the downside in the traditional safe-haven Gold price remains cushioned by simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine launched a surprise attack using smuggled drones to strike Russian airbases on 1 June, targeting what it said were nuclear-capable long-range bombers.
Responding to Ukraine’s aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he doubted over any possibility of a ceasefire after these latest attacks.
Speaking after a phone call with the Russian president, Trump said: "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."
If Russia responds strongly, we could see a re-escalation of the Ukraine conflict, with intense flight to safety propelling Gold price.
Meanwhile, traders will keep a close eye on the speeches from several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and the US Jobless Claims data, especially after the latest weak economic data.
Data published by ADP showed on Wednesday that the US private sector payrolls increased just 37,000 for the month, below the downwardly revised 60,000 in April and the forecast for 115,000.
The US May ISM Services PMI unexpectedly contracted to 49.9, following April’s 51.6 and 52 expected.
Disappointing US economic data revived dovish Fed expectations, boosting the non-yielding Gold price at the expense of the USD.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The near-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same.
Gold buyers remain hopeful so long as the confluence of the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the April record rally at $3,297 is held.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting comfortably above the midline, adding credence to the bullish potential.
Gold buyers must find acceptance above the 23.6% Fibo resistance at $3,377 on a daily candlestick closing basis to resume the recent upswing toward the lifetime highs of $3,500.
Ahead of that, the May high of $3,439 must be taken out.
Alternatively, sellers could attempt control on a break below the falling trendline resistance-turned-support, now at $3,322.
The next support is seen at the abovementioned powerful confluence of $3,297.
Further south, sellers will target support near $3,240, where the 50% Fibo level and the 50-day SMA hang around.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after rising toward 1.1500 on hawkish ECB tone
EUR/USD corrects lower from the multi-week high it touched near 1.1500 with the immediate reaction to ECB President Lagarde's comments about the ECB getting to the end of the policy cycle. Growing optimism about improving US-China relations support the USD and cause the pair to lose its traction.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.3600 after reaching multi-year high
GBP/USD stays in positive territory slightly below 1.3600 after touching its highest level since February 2022 above this level earlier in the session. Following the selloff seen after the weak Jobless Claims data, the US Dollar corrects higher and caps the pair's upside.
Gold pressures intraday lows amid a better mood
Gold makes a sharp U-turn in the American session and trades below $3,370 after testing $3,400 earlier in the day. News of a phone conversation between US Pres. Trump and Chinese Pres. Xi help the risk mood improve and make it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
US Pres. Trump: I asked Musk to leave Premium
United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday that he asked Elon Musk to leave the government, while defending the One Big Beautiful Bill:
Japanese Yen remains depressed; upside seems cushioned amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
The Japanese Yen maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Thursday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to stick to gains above the 143.00 mark amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates amid the broadening inflation in Japan, which led to a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month in April.