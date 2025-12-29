TRENDING:
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,436

  • Gold hit a fresh all time high around $4,550 before shedding over $200 on profit taking.
  • The shortened holiday week will only see the release of the FOMC Minutes.
  • XAU/USD needs to pierce the $4,300 level to turn bearish in the near term.

Gold prices edged sharply lower in the American session on Monday, with the bright metal currently hovering at around $4,330, after flirting with the $4,550 figure at the beginning of the new week. Gold run to record levels continued on the back of diminished US Dollar (USD) demand, exacerbated by thinned market conditions. New Year’s holiday cuts the week in half, and investors seem unwilling to take fresh risk or commit to a certain trend.

The ongoing XAU/USD slump is the result of profit taking, but by no means suggests the rally is over. The USD weakness results from speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will trim interest rates in 2026 by more than what policy makers actually hinted during their December meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes will be released next Wednesday, and are likely to clarify some of the thinking related to the matter.

In the meantime, Wall Street trades with a negative note, with the three major indexes in the red at the time of writing, also affected by profit-taking.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD is not yet bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) turned south above the current level, providing resistance at around $3,382.50. At the same time, the pair stands above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, and in fact, buyers seem to be defending the downside around the shorter one, located at $4,330.81. Meanwhile, technical indicators neared oversold readings and are currently aiming to recover, not enough, however, to confirm a near-term advance.

In the daily chart, XAU/USD bounced after testing a bullish 20-day SMA, which advances above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, with the longer ones retaining their firm upward slopes, all of which hint at buyers holding the grip. The 20-day SMA at $4,309.32 offers nearby dynamic support, while the 100-day SMA stands at $3,924.00. Finally, the Momentum indicator eases, but remains above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) eases and stands at 54, confirming a cooldown from prior overbought conditions. A daily close above the 20-day SMA at $4,309.32 would keep buyers in control, whereas a break below that level could expose the 100-day SMA at $3,924.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 due to cautious trade before FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 due to cautious trade before FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD holds ground after four days of little losses, trading around 1.1770 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair remains steady as US Dollar moves little amid market caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee December Meeting Minutes due later in the day, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s 2026 outlook.

GBP/USD finds key support near 1.35 despite year-end grind

GBP/USD finds key support near 1.35 despite year-end grind

GBP/USD remains bolstered on the high end as markets grind through the last trading week of the year. Cable caught a bullish tilt to keep price action on the high side of the 1.3500 handle, though year-end holiday volumes are unlikely to see significant progress in either direction as 2025 draws to a close.

Gold gains on Fed rate cut bets, safe-haven demand

Gold gains on Fed rate cut bets, safe-haven demand

Gold price edges higher above $4,350 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The precious metal recovers some lost ground after falling 4.5% in the previous session, which was gold's largest single-day loss since October. Increased margin requirements on gold and silver futures by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, one of the world’s largest trading floors for commodities, prompted widespread profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.

Solana risks correction within descending wedge as bearish bets rise

Solana risks correction within descending wedge as bearish bets rise

Solana hovers above $120 at press time on Tuesday after a nearly 2% decline on Monday. The SOL-focused Exchange Traded Funds see renewed interest after recording their lowest weekly inflow last week.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

