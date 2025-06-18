XAU/USD Current price: $3,390.00
- Global trade tensions and the Middle East crisis underpin the bright metal.
- The looming Federal Reserve announcement is likely to rock the US Dollar.
- XAU/USD extends its consolidative phase ahead of $3,400 with the risk tilt to the upside.
Spot Gold hovers around $3,390 a troy ounce on Wednesday, unable to attract speculative interest ahead of the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement.
Still, the bright metal remains afloat amid global tensions. Concerns revolve around trade talks and the Middle East crisis, with no progress at any front. On the one hand, US President Donald Trump “complained” about tough negotiations with the European Union and Japan. On the other hand, tit-for-tat missile attacks between Iran and Israel entered their sixth consecutive day, with no signs of de-escalation.
The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates on hold, with the focus on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. Policymakers will deliver fresh growth, inflation and employment expectations, alongside their estimate on future interest rate cuts. Currently, the latest SEP indicates that Fed officials are still aiming for two cuts in 2025. Any change in such perspective could have a wild impact on the US Dollar (USD).
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it failed to attract investors for a second day in a row. Also, technical indicators remain well above their midlines, although without directional strength. Finally, XAU/USD develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading marginally higher at around $3,347.10 while holding far above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs.
The near-term picture is neutral. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators turned marginally higher yet mixed at around their midlines, unable to confirm a leg north. At the same time, XAU/USD develops below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages aim modestly higher, well below the current level.
Support levels: 3,382.85 3,366.10 3,352.40
Resistance levels: 3,406.90 3,414.60 3,437.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
