XAU/USD Current price: $3,372.92
- Dismal US data and trade tensions weighed on the US Dollar.
- ECB monetary policy decision and US NFP report coming up next.
- XAU/USD keeps pressuring weekly highs, break beyond $3,400 at sight.
Spot Gold resumed its advance on Wednesday, although XAU/USD trades below the weekly high set at $3,392.22. The bright metal hovers around $3,370, helped by a fresh round of US Dollar (USD) selling after the release of discouraging United States (US) data.
On the one hand, the country reported that the private sector added measly 37K new job positions in May, according to the ADP Employment Change report. Additionally, the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to 49.9 in the same month, down from the 51.6 posted in April and below the 52 anticipated.
The USD came under modest selling pressure with the news, as speculative interest awaits first-tier releases scheduled for the upcoming days. The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday, while the US will publish the May Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
In the meantime, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, engaged in another round of mutual accusations. Trump claimed that his Xi Jinping was “extremely hard” to make a deal with, while Beijing’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the US to “meet China halfway.” A hinted call within the next few days between the two leaders partially cooled concerns, which, anyway, keep the mood contained. At the time being, US indexes are marginally up, suggesting market participants are holding on to modest hopes.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it keeps consolidating recent gains, and that the risk skews to the upside. It keeps developing above a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at around $3,293.30. The Momentum indicator eases from its intraday peak but holds well above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates at around 57. Finally, XAU/USD remains far above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, which reflect the dominant bullish trend regardless of the ongoing consolidation.
The 4-hour chart favors a bullish extension, although the momentum is missing. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, but with uneven strength. At the same time, a bullish 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support while advancing beyond flat 100 and 200 SMAs.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD maintains its positive bias. The pair bounced from a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which advances beyond directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Finally, technical indicators eased from their recent peaks, but consolidate within positive levels, far from suggesting a steeper decline.
Support levels: 3,361.20 3,346.55 3,333.10
Resistance levels: 3,382.60 3,394.05 3,408.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
