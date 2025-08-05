XAU/USD Current price: $3,382.06
- US President Donald Trump threatened the EU after announcing a deal on Monday.
- The US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index contracted to 50.1 in June.
- XAU/USD is bullish in the near term, but still needs to conquer $3,400.
Gold price maintains its positive momentum on Wednesday, reaching a fresh weekly high in the $3,390 area during American trading hours. The bright metal surged following the release of the United States (US) ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), as the indicator came in worse than anticipated, barely printing at 50.1 in July, below the 50.8 posted in June and missing expectations of 51.5.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatens tariffs left and right: following news on Monday indicating massive levies on India, Trump said it would hit the Eurozone with tariffs of 35% if they fail to fulfil their commitments.
Additionally, the personal war between the US President and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell continues. On the one hand, he said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not a candidate to lead the Fed, as he should remain in his current position. On the other hand, he is working on replacing Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, who unexpectedly resigned, effective on Friday, with a candidate who advocates for interest rate cuts.
The poor performance of Wall Street following dismal US data and higher US Treasury yields reflects the souring mood.
The American macroeconomic calendar has little to offer on Wednesday, while the upcoming Asian session will bring the New Zealand monthly employment report. Later in the day, the EU will publish June Retail Sales.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it met buyers around a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) for a second consecutive day, with the indicator currently at around $3,347. The same chart shows the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bullish slopes below the shorter one, in line with the bulls’ dominance. Technical indicators, however, barely hold above their midlines, lacking directional strength. Overall, the risk skews to the upside, but the momentum is missing.
The near-term picture seems more encouraging for bulls. In the 4-hour chart, the XAU/USD pair bottomed around a flat 100 SMA, while a bullish 20 SMA aims to cross above it, usually a sign of directional continuation. Finally, technical indicators resumed their advances near overbought readings, hinting at persistent upward pressure.
Support levels: 3,362.10 3,347.00 3.338.60
Resistance levels: 3,396.90 3,407.75 3,420.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.1640
EUR/USD pushed higher on Wednesday, challenging daily highs near 1.1640 as the US Dollar eased in a broadly risk-on environment and amid lingering uncertainty over the next Fed Chair and trade negotiations.
GBP/USD pushes higher, targets 1.3350
GBP/USD now picks up pace and approaches the 1.3350 zone on Wednesday, or multi-day highs, on the back of the resurgence of a strong selling pressure on the Greenback. Meanwhile, investors widely expect the BoE to lower its policy rate by 25 basis points at its event on Thursday.
Gold remains offered near $3,370 on risk-on mood
Gold pulled back on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,360 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive days of gains. In the meantime, a risk-on market mood weighs on the recent bull run in the precious metal, while traders shift their attention to upcoming Fed speakers.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand. Ethereum holds above $3,600 support as spot ETFs record $73 million in inflows on Tuesday.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.