Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes US economic data for a fresh boost higher

- Gold price is consolidating near three-week highs of $2,008 early Wednesday.
- Hawkish ECB and BoE commentaries and China’s stimulus worries counter dovish Fed optimism.
- Gold price eyes more gains amid a Bull Cross but a fresh batch of US data could act as a headwind.
Gold price is trying hard to sustain the previous bullish momentum early Wednesday, trading around the $2,000 barrier, awaiting a fresh batch of key US economic data releases for fresh hints on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook.
US data in focus, progressing toward the Thanksgiving holiday
So far this Wednesday’s trading, the United States Dollar (USD) is attempting a recovery amid a pause in the US Treasury bond yield sell-off and a souring market mood. Markets have turned jittery due to the uncertainty on the global interest rate outlook, especially after the recent commentaries from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) were perceived as hawkish by market participants, overshadowing the dovish Fed expectations.
The Fed’s November meeting’s Minutes on Tuesday revealed that “participants noted that further tightening of monetary policy would be appropriate if incoming information indicated that progress toward the Committee's inflation objective was insufficient.” The Minutes reinforced the Fed’s ‘higher rates for longer’ stance, allowing the US Dollar buyers some breather from the recent downtrend.
Further, a negative close on Wall Street overnight also fuelled some buying interest around the Greenback, capping the upside in the Gold price. However, the sustained weakness in the US Treasury bond yields kept Gold price underpinned near a three-week high of 2,008 reached earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Gold buyers also felt the brunt of easing geopolitical tensions between Hamas and Israel, especially after the latter approved a deal of ceasefire in which 50 women and children would be freed by Hamas.
Later in the day, Gold traders will look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders, Jobless Claims and Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for fresh signs on the strength of the US economy, which could have a significant bearing on the Fed’s policy outlook and the US dollar valuations, eventually impacting the Gold price.
Markets could also resort to repositioning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday-leading into thin trading toward the weekend. Therefore, Gold price could be subject to a volatility spike toward the end of the day.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price has charted a Bull Cross on daily sticks after the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) closed above the 100-day SMA on Tuesday.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding well above the midline, suggesting that the bullish potential remains well in place and every pullback in Gold price could be seen as a good buying opportunity.
Daily closing above the $2,000 threshold could initiate a fresh advance toward the multi-month high of $2,009. The next upside target is envisioned at the mid-May high near $2,020.
On the other side, Gold sellers need to crack the 21-day SMA at $1,975 to reinforce Gold sellers toward the $1,955-$1,950 region.
A sustained break below the last could threaten the November 14 low at $1,944, followed by the ascending 200-day SMA at $1,939.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to three-day lows after US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to it lowest level in three days below 1.0900 in the American session on the back of renewed US Dollar strength. The Greenback benefited from the US economic data that included a better-than-expected Jobless Claims report.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily lows under 1.2500 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD accelerated to the downside after US economic data and fell to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the American trading hours. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals after struggling to find demand earlier in the week.
Gold falls toward $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Following upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.4%, providing a boost to the US Dollar and weighing on XAU/USD.
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, has witnessed a massive spike in its price over the past month. BONK price rallied over 1,500% in the past month, doubled in the past week and climbed 32% early on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA makes gains ahead of Thanksgiving break
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday as the market experiences low trading volume ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s shortened session.