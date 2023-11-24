Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes acceptance above $2,000 amid bullish technical setup

- Gold price is trading on the front just shy of $2,000 amid thin trading on Black Friday
- The US Dollar eases, as Hamas-Israel truce begins, US Treasury bond yields recovery extends.
- Gold buyers stay hopeful on the back of a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Gold price is trading listlessly just shy of the $2,000 mark on Black Friday, in the wake of the lull that follows Thanksgiving Day. However, attention turns toward the S&P Global Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the United States (US) for some fresh directional impetus on Gold price.
Gold price could break through $2,000 on Black Friday
Another day of range trading could unfold for Gold price, as American traders are mostly away enjoying their extended Thanksgiving holiday break. That said, thin liquidity conditions could trigger a volatility spike in Gold price, especially as we head into the weekly close. The end-of-week flows and reaction to the US PMIs are also likely to be the key catalysts impacting Gold price in the day ahead.
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is seen contracting to 49.8 in November, compared with a 50.0 figure registered in October. The Services PMI is expected to drop to 50.4 in the reported period vs. the previous reading of 50.6. Any fresh signs of weakening US economic resilience is likely to bolster the dovish Fed expectations, smashing the US Dollar further while providing the much-needed boost to Gold price.
In the meantime, the prevalent cautious market mood offers no incentives to Gold price. Expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts next year continue to keep Gold buyers hopeful but the renewed strength in the US Treasury bond yields and easing geopolitical tensions between Hamas and Israel could keep any upside attempts in check. The first truce since the war between Israel and Hamas started on Friday morning, which means fighting in the Gaza Strip is set to cease for four days in exchange for Hamas releasing 50 of 240 people it took as hostages.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The path of least resistance appears to the upside for Gold price, as portrayed by a bullish technical set up on the daily chart.
Wednesday’s 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 100-day SMA Bull Cross confirmation combined with a bullish 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) keep the door open for further upside.
However, Gold price needs a daily closing above the $2,000 threshold to sustaining a meaningful uptrend, with the immediate resistance seen at the multi-month high of $2,009. Fresh buying opportunities are likely to emerge above the latter, calling for a test of the mid-May high near $2,020.
On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at the 21-day SMA of $1,977, below which the $1,955-$1,950 region could come to the rescue of Gold buyers.
A convincing break below that confluence zone could threaten the November 14 low at $1,944, beolw which the ascending 200-day SMA at $1,941 will be aimed for.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 ahead of US PMIs
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.0950, catching a bid tone in European trading on Friday even though IFO sentiment data from Germany came in below analysts' estimates. S&P Global PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus later in the day. US bond and stock markets will close early.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2550, US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, recovering ground in the European session on Black Friday. The pair is underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and strong UK PMI data. However, a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and broader market sentiment could limit GBP/USD's upside ahead of US PMIs.
Gold price draws support from softer risk tone, weaker Dollar ahead of US PMIs data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and oscillates in a narrow trading band, below the $2,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session.
If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin: Jim Cramer admits to making profits from Bitcoin investments
Jim Cramer said in his CNBC show that investors should increase their exposure to Bitcoin if they like BTC. Cramer previously urged viewers to sell their crypto investments, and admits to making incorrect calls on Bitcoin.
Where things stand into the end of the week
Trading conditions are going to remain thin on this Friday. But overall, we’re closing out a week in which the market has chosen to continue to push the narrative of peak rates and an expectation for a shift towards more investor-friendly monetary policy.